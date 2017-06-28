BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences
* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements
June 28 Banner Corp
* Banner corp - declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share and a special cash dividend in amount of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements
BANGKOK, June 29 Thailand's central bank expects to soon finalise measures to tighten controls on unsecured consumer credit to keep citizens from overspending at a time of high household debt and rising bad loans.