BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 8 Banque Cantonale du Valais:
* FY net profit increased by 1.3 pct to 57.5 million Swiss francs ($56.72 million)
* Dividend 3.0 francs per share
* Tier 1 ratio rose from 16.4 pct (2015) to 16.8 pct (end 2016)
* For the year 2017 expects business results to be at the same level as the previous years, in a still uncertain economic environment
* Is expected to reach an annual result of 2017 which will not be in line with the good result in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0137 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.