Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise:
* Will propose an ordinary dividend of 23 Swiss francs per share and a special distribution of 10 francs per share out of paid-in reserves
* Fy total revenues fell 6% year on year to 967 million Swiss francs ($963.53 million)despite slightly higher business volumes
* Fy net interest income dropped 3% to CHF 478 mln owing to new provisions for credit risk
* Fy commission and fee income decreased 7% to 308 mln Swiss francs
* Fy net profit came in at 310 mln Swiss francs, down 8% from 2015 but higher than in 2013 and 2014
* Fy 2017 results are expected to trend along same lines as in prior years Source text - bit.ly/2lTkJoE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.