June 9 Banro Corp

* Banro provides corporate update

* Banro corp says David Langille has stepped down from his role as chief financial officer of company

* Banro corp says board has appointed Michael Hankin Li as banro's interim chief financial officer

* Banro corp says board will conduct a search for a new chief financial officer. mr. Langille is assisting in transition to Li