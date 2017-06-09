BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Banro Corp
* Banro provides corporate update
* Banro corp says David Langille has stepped down from his role as chief financial officer of company
* Banro corp says board has appointed Michael Hankin Li as banro's interim chief financial officer
* Banro corp says board will conduct a search for a new chief financial officer. mr. Langille is assisting in transition to Li Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.