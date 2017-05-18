May 18 Banro Corp

* Banro reports incident at its Namoya Mine Site

* There was at least one fatality among intruders, and one police fatality and one military personnel fatality at Namoya Mine Site

* There have been a series of attacks on police and military personnel in village areas surrounding Namoya Mine

* All of company's staff and workers were unharmed

* There have been a series of attacks on police and military personnel in village areas surrounding Namoya Mine

* Normal operations are continuing at company's twangiza mine

* "There were attempts to enter Namoya Mine camp by armed intruders, but they were repulsed by security"

* Mining operations are temporarily suspended at Namoya Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: