BRIEF-Laobaixing Pharmacy gets approval to issue shares in private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
May 11 BANVIT:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 570.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 430.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 32.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 14.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
* Says share trade to halt from June 21 pending announcement related to asset restructuring