April 24Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd :

* Says it appointed Deng Shufen as chairman and general manager of the company and Li Zengchun as CFO of the company

* It will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Beijing with registered capital of 50 million yuan

* It will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong with registered capital of HK $10 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rnXyII

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)