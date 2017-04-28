BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could rise up to 50 percent, or to be 30.5 million yuan to 45.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (30.5 million yuan)
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing