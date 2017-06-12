BRIEF-Synnex qtrly earnings per share $1.83
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
June 12 Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on June 13 after it announced plan to cooperate with Alibaba's Aliyun
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million -SEC filing