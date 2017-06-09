BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA
June 9Baotou Dongbao Bio-tech Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lTUuCB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA
June 22 A U.S. judge accepted on Thursday major revisions to Arizona's death penalty procedures, such as eliminating paralytic drugs in lethal injections and giving witnesses more access to watch prisoners inside the death chamber, a lawyer for the death row inmates said.