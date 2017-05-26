BRIEF-Bell: german Cartel Office abandons proceedings against Bell Germany
* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE ABANDONS PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BELL GERMANY
May 26Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it elects Song Weidong as chairman
* Says it appoints Zhao Jianzhong as general manager
* Says it appoints Zhang Shichao as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bXou3h
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE ABANDONS PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BELL GERMANY
MEXICO CITY, June 23 A second U-turn this year by Ford Motor Co in Mexico has raised the specter of Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs.