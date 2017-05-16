BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 16 Baozun Inc
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million versus I/B/E/S view RMB 803 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 870 million to RMB 890 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up about 24 to 27 percent
* Baozun Inc qtrly diluted net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders per American Depository Share RMB 0.18 (US$0.03)
* Baozun Inc qtrly diluted non-Gaap net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders per ads RMB 0.50 (US$0.07)
* Baozun Inc qtrly total gross merchandise volume was RMB 2,974.4 million, an increase of 60.5% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.