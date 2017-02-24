Hong Kong stocks rise, mainland property shares surge on China holiday
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller cities
Feb 24 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:
* Dividend will now be subject to local dividends withholding tax at a rate of 20 pct, up from 15 pct
* Gross local dividend amount is 570 cents per ordinary share for shareholders exempt from dividend tax
* Net local dividend amount is 456 cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable to pay dividend tax
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6