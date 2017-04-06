April 6 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:
* S&P downgrades South African Banks
* Downgrade of sovereign has a direct impact to banks that
are systemic to economy
* Also acknowledge Moody's announcement that they are
putting South Africa under review for a downgrade
* Barclays Africa is well-capitalised with a strong
liquidity position and a balance sheet of over 1 trillion rands
* Remain well capitalised for our strategy, risk appetite,
risk profile, business activities and macroeconomic environment
* Remain committed to initiatives in support of government's
efforts to effect structural reforms to stimulate inclusive
economic growth
