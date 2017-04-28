BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:
* Our guidance for 2017 is unchanged
* Sees low to mid-single digit loan growth, with CIB growing faster than RBB and South Africa lagging rest of Africa's growth at constant currency
* Net interest margin is expected to decline slightly
* Slower revenue growth is likely to produce negative jaws in near term, despite continued cost containment
* Expect regulatory pressures and strong rand to dampen growth in first half
* Credit loss ratio should improve, in part due to large single name provision in base
* Common equity tier 1 ratio is likely to remain above board targets and our return on equity should be broadly similar to 2016's.
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.