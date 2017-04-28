April 28 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:

* Daniel Hodge has been appointed as non-executive director on board of Barclays Africa Group with effect from 1 May 2017

* Patrick Clackson will be stepping off board with effect from 30 April 2017

* Mark Merson, who has been on Barclays Africa Group board since January 2014, will no longer be a Barclays Plc-nominated director

* Mark will remain on board as a non-executive director