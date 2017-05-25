BRIEF-Seritage says Sears Holdings to continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease
May 25 Barclays Bank Of Kenya Ltd:
* Q1 group net interest income of 5.03 billion shillings versus 5.42 billion shillings year ago
* Q1 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 2.52 billion shillings versus 3.04 billion shillings year ago
June 23 India's NSE index ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak since mid-April, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd .