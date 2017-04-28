April 28 Barclays Plc
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says "I made a mistake" over
treatment of whistleblower
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says cooperating fully with
regulatory investigation over treatment of whistleblower
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says did not offer resignation to
board over treatment of whistleblower
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says continue to do well in
credit, U.S. Rates did not trade as well as would've liked to
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says tough comparison for
investment bank given strength of Q1 performance last year
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says can't make judgement on
investment bank based on one quarter
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies)