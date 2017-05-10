BRIEF-Accretive to sign 7.5 bln yen overdraft agreement and 10 bln yen loan agreement
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
May 10 Barclays Plc
* Chairman says can see time coming when we will have capital strength and earnings performance to raise dividend
* Ceo staley says i made a mistake in becoming involved in an issue which i should have left to business to deal with
* Barclays ceo says sees passporting into eu as 'wholly manageable challenge'
* We do not currently see a need in our options to shift british jobs or significant operations elsewhere.
* If we require a build-up of capability in another european union jurisdiction as part of our plans then we can do so, and we will.
* We are on track for our exit from africa
* Barclays' capital position has never been stronger.
* Determined to get dividend up to level shareholders deserve at earliest opportunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks slipped on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over liquidity conditions, even as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index .