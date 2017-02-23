Feb 23 Barclays Plc
* Salaries and other short-term benefits for directors,
other key management personnel rises to 31.9 million pounds in
2016 from 31.3 million in 2015
* 364 employees paid more than 1 million stg in 2016
* To pay CEO staley 2.35 million stg in fixed pay in 2017,
bonus to be max 80 percent of fixed pay, LTIP 120 percent max of
fixed pay
* Introduction of impairment requirements of ifrs 9
financial instruments, due to be implemented on 1 January 2018,
is expected to result in higher impairment loss allowances
* CEO Staley paid total of 4.2 million stg in 2016
(Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)