BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Barclays Plc
* Barclays bank plc completes sale of its retail and corporate banking business in egypt to attijariwafa bank s.a.
* Sale of attijariwafa bank increases barclays common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio by around 10 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.