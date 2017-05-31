May 31 Barclays Plc:

* Intention to sell about 187 million ordinary shares in Barclays Africa Group Ltd ("BAGL"), representing about 22% of BAGL's issued share capital

* Says follows initial placing that barclays undertook on 5 May 2016 of 103.6 million shares representing 12.2% of issued share capital of BAGL

* Barclays' target long-term shareholding in BAGL is around 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)