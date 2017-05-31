BRIEF-Sapura Resources says Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director
* Dato Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director
May 31 Barclays Plc:
* Intention to sell about 187 million ordinary shares in Barclays Africa Group Ltd ("BAGL"), representing about 22% of BAGL's issued share capital
* Says follows initial placing that barclays undertook on 5 May 2016 of 103.6 million shares representing 12.2% of issued share capital of BAGL
* Barclays' target long-term shareholding in BAGL is around 15%
DUBLIN, June 23 Ireland's minority government would review a pledge to sell a maximum of 25 percent in any of its bank shareholdings by the end of 2018 if the right opportunities arise, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.