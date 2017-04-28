April 28 Barclays Plc

* Africa banking profit before tax, excluding impairment of Barclays' holding in BAGL, increased to 325 mln stg

* Management views its current PPI provision as appropriate

* We have also observed an increase in PPI complaint flow from March 2017

* Credit impairment charges increased 19 pct to 527 mln stg in Q1

* On Africa, we await approval for separation arrangements already agreed with local management

* Markets income decreased 4 pct to 1.35 bln stg reflecting a 14 pct reduction in macro income to 490 mln stg, due to weaker performance in U.S. rates and impact of exiting energy-related commodities

* 10 pct reduction in equities at markets business to 462 mln stg driven by lower U.S. equity derivatives