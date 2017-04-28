BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Barclays Plc
* Africa banking profit before tax, excluding impairment of Barclays' holding in BAGL, increased to 325 mln stg
* Management views its current PPI provision as appropriate
* We have also observed an increase in PPI complaint flow from March 2017
* Credit impairment charges increased 19 pct to 527 mln stg in Q1
* On Africa, we await approval for separation arrangements already agreed with local management
* Markets income decreased 4 pct to 1.35 bln stg reflecting a 14 pct reduction in macro income to 490 mln stg, due to weaker performance in U.S. rates and impact of exiting energy-related commodities
* 10 pct reduction in equities at markets business to 462 mln stg driven by lower U.S. equity derivatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.