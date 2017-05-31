May 31 Barclays Plc:

* ‍terms of separation with Barclays Africa signed​

* Barclays will contribute equivalent of 1.5 percent of BAGL's market capitalisation towards establishment of a broad-based black economic empowerment scheme​

* ‍expects to incur some additional operating expenses in respect of delivering separation of businesses​

* Separation arrangements include contributions from Barclays to BAGL totalling 765 million stg

* 515 million stg (at 1 March 2017 gbp:zar exchange rate), to provide additional capital to BAGL to allow it to make investments required to achieve separation

* ‍Barclays has agreed to indemnify BAGL against certain potential losses suffered by BAGL​

* ‍Barclays' liability under perimeter indemnity is uncapped and under policy indemnity is capped at 614.7 million​ stg

* 55 mln stg to cover separation-related expenses, of which 27.5 mln stg was paid in 2016 by Barclays to BAGL

* 195 mln stg for termination of existing master services agreement between Barclays and BAGL