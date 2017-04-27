April 27 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd

* Barkerville announces increase to previously announced bought deal and concurrent private placement financing

* Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd - amended terms of its bought deal private placement financing to increase size of offering to $23.5 million

* Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd - in addition, company intends to complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement of 16.66 million units

* Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd - non-brokered private placement of 16.66 million units for gross proceeds of $15.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: