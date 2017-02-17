BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 17 Barnes Group Inc:
* Barnes Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 sales $324 million versus I/B/E/S view $328.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 8 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.61 to $2.76 from continuing operations
* Barnes Group Inc sees organic sales growth of 3% to 5% for 2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted net income of $2.61 to $2.76 per diluted share; up 3% to 9% from 2016
* Barnes Group Inc - aerospace backlog was $636 million at end of Q4 of 2016, up 11% year-over-year
* Barnes Group Inc - company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $55 million in 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barnes Group Inc qtrly organic sales growth of 9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.