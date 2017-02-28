BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Baron de Ley SA:
* FY net profit 28.5 million euros ($30.2 million) versus 23.5 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 95.4 million euros versus 92.7 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.