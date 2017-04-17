BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Barracuda Networks Inc:
* Barracuda reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barracuda Networks Inc qtrly total revenue increased 7 pct to $89.3 million
* Barracuda Networks Inc qtrly subscription revenue grew to $69.4 million, up 12 pct from $62.1 million in q4 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.