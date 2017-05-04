GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Barrett Business Services Inc
* Barrett Business Services Inc qtrly net revenues up 10% to $210.0 million
* Barrett Business Services Inc qtrly non-gaap gross revenues up 13% to $1.2 billion
* Barrett Business Services Inc qtrly net loss $1.55 per diluted share
* Barrett Business Services - continues to expect non-gaap gross revenues for next 12-month period (through march 31, 2018) to increase approximately 16%
* BBSI reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.55
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $1.2 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $3.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.