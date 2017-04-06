BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold
* Deal for $960 million
* It has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co., Ltd.
* Barrick and Shandong will form a working group to explore joint development of Pascua-Lama deposit
* Both companies will evaluate additional investment opportunities on El Indio gold belt on border of Argentina and Chile
* Barrick Gold Corp - Proceeds from transaction will be used to reduce debt and for investments in our business to grow free cash flow per share
* Shandong Gold Mining will acquire 50 percent of Barrick's Veladero mine in San Juan Province, Argentina
* Shandong has financing commitments in place for full value of transaction
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.