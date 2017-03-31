March 30 Barrick Gold Corp

* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility

* At this time, do not anticipate a material impact to veladero's 2017 production guidance

* Government of San Juan province, Argentina, has temporarily restricted addition of cyanide to Veladero mine's heap leach facility

* Incident did not pose any threat to health of employees, communities, or environment

