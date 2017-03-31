UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 30 Barrick Gold Corp
* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility
* At this time, do not anticipate a material impact to veladero's 2017 production guidance
* Government of San Juan province, Argentina, has temporarily restricted addition of cyanide to Veladero mine's heap leach facility
* Incident did not pose any threat to health of employees, communities, or environment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.