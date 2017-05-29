May 29 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick reports union action at Veladero mine
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions
representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina,
initiated an unplanned work stoppage
* Barrick Gold Corp says is in dialogue with union
leadership to seek a timely resolution to situation
* Barrick Gold Corp says there is no change to anticipated
timeline for resumption of normal leaching activities in second
half of June,
* Barrick Gold -leaching activities at veladero have been
restricted since march 29, after pipe carrying processing
solution at mine's heap leach facility failed
