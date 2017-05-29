May 29 Barrick Gold Corp:

* Barrick reports union action at Veladero mine

* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage

* Barrick Gold Corp says is in dialogue with union leadership to seek a timely resolution to situation

* Barrick Gold Corp says there is no change to anticipated timeline for resumption of normal leaching activities in second half of June,

* Barrick Gold -leaching activities at veladero have been restricted since march 29, after pipe carrying processing solution at mine's heap leach facility failed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: