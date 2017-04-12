New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Barry Callebaut
* CFO Victor Balli says expects to see very strong positive free cash flow for the full year
* CFO says no plans to further improve the margin in gourmet & specialities business, seeks to preserve current level
* CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique says confident to meet volume growth guidance of 4-6 percent by 2018
* CEO says company is deleveraging, but wants to keep financial flexibility to do bolt-on acquisitions
* CFO says expects global cocoa bean surplus of around 200,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.