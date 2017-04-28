BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corp :
* Says it completed issuance of 19th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 3.1 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/TpqCEG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017