July 18 (Reuters) - BASELLANDSCHAFTLICHE KANTONALBANK :

* h1 Profit of Chf 85.9 Million, Fell Slightly by 0.9%

* H1 PROFIT DECLINED SLIGHTLY BY 0.9% TO CHF 52.5 MILLION‍​

* EXPECTS RESULT FOR 2017 WHICH WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE Source text: bit.ly/2uxk044 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)