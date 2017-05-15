Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 15 Bioanalytical Systems Inc
* BASI reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $6.359 million
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
* Bioanalytical Systems-evaluating among others, potential disposition of certain assets, possible sale of West Lafayette building to repay indebtedness
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board continues to weigh options and timing for hiring a new CEO, to fill position vacated in November of 2016
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc- qtrly revenue rose on preclinical services revenues due to an overall rise in number of studies in Q2 versus prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices