March 23 Basic Fit NV:
* FY revenue increased by 28 percent year-on-year to 259
million euros ($279.7 million)
* FY total memberships grew to 1.21 million; increase of 27
percent year-on
* FY net loss 32.4 million euros versus loss of 23.0 million
euros year ago
* FY adjusted EBITDA grew by 34 percent year-on-year to 80
million euros
* In 2016 number of clubs grew to 419; increase of 81 clubs
of which 48 in France
* Network is expected to grow by around 100 clubs in 2017
and onwards, unchanged target of return on invested capital on
mature clubs of at least 30 percent
* Expects net debt to be between 2.5 and 3.0 times adjusted
EBITDA at the end of 2017
* Have secured funding for the accelerated growth plan by
increasing the revolving credit facility by 75 million euros
* In the medium-term, we expect revenue to grow on average
by at least 20 percent a year, with significant operating
leverage
