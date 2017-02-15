Feb 15 Basic Net SpA:

* FY preliminary aggregate sales of group products 740 million euros ($780.85 million), up 1.3 percent year on year

* FY preliminary EBIT 15.2 million euros versus 25.7 million euros a year ago

* Says started 2017 with important signs of growth from the worldwide network of licensees on the order book of all brands

* Sees positive 2017 and further development in coming years Source text: www.1info.it ($1 = 0.9477 euros)