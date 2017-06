June 14 BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH AVIR PHARMA INC. FOR CRESEMBA (ISAVUCONAZOLE) AND ZEVTERA (CEFTOBIPROLE) IN CANADA

* BASILEA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES