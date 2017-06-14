June 14 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for
antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey
And Israel
* Under terms of agreement, Basilea will receive an upfront
payment of CHF 70 million
* Basilea will receive royalties in mid-teen range on
Pfizer's sales in territory
* Says considering collaboration with Pfizer, Basilea's
total product sales are expected at approximately CHF 11 million
for year
* Will be eligible to get up to $427 million in additional
payments upon achievement of pre-specified regulatory and sales
milestones
* Contribution from transaction in 2017 is estimated at
approximately CHF 6 million through revenue recognition and
royalty payments
* Subject to deal closing, sees financial guidance for 2017
to improve
* Pfizer will have right to manufacture isavuconazole and to
exclusively commercialize drug in Europe, Russia, Turkey And
Israel
* Cresemba sales after deal closing will be booked by Pfizer
* Subject to deal closing, co sees total operating expenses
reduced to approximately CHF 9-10 million on average per month
for 2017
* Subject to deal closing, sees operating loss of
approximately CHF 2-3 million on average per month for 2017
