UPDATE 7-Senate Republicans release Obamacare replacement bill, fate uncertain
* Four Republican senators say they "not ready to vote" for bill
June 6 BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:
* ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF INTERIM PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL DATA WITH ANTICANCER DRUG CANDIDATE BAL101553 AT ASCO MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Four Republican senators say they "not ready to vote" for bill
* Novo Nordisk says announced that chmp, under european medicines agency , has endorsed an update of eu label for saxenda