March 20 Basler Ag
* Basler starts with very strong incoming orders into the
new fiscal year and expects 2017 sales growth and pre-tax
return above the strategic target value
* Sales growth 2017 will very likely be above strategic
target value of 15 pct
* Due to economies of scale, in this case it can be assumed
that pre-tax return will also be above targeted 11 pct
percentage points in 2017
* Started new fiscal year with a high order backlog as well
as good incoming orders
* With a continued good order situation, processing of order
backlog is expected to last into Q3, despite significant
capacity expansions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)