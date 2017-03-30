British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
March 30 Basler Ag
* Reports annual forecast for 2017: the company expects strong growth in 2017
* Expects sales revenues to increase to 120 - 130 million euros in fiscal year 2017
* Company assumes to generate incoming orders of more than 50 million euros in Q1
* On earnings side, company plans a pre-tax return rate of 13 - 15 pct depending on sales development for 2017
* Incoming orders in first three months developed significantly above expectations and above strategic growth target of 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
ANKARA, May 27 A Turkish court formally arrested two opposition newspaper employees late on Friday, the state-run Anadolu news agency and the newspaper said, as part of a media crackdown that has alarmed rights groups and Turkey's Western allies.