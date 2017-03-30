March 30 Basler Ag

* Reports annual forecast for 2017: the company expects strong growth in 2017

* Expects sales revenues to increase to 120 - 130 million euros in fiscal year 2017

* Company assumes to generate incoming orders of more than 50 million euros in Q1

* On earnings side, company plans a pre-tax return rate of 13 - 15 pct depending on sales development for 2017

* Incoming orders in first three months developed significantly above expectations and above strategic growth target of 15 pct