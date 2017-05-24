UPDATE 7-Senate Republicans release Obamacare replacement bill, fate uncertain
* Four Republican senators say they "not ready to vote" for bill
May 24 Basler Kantonalbank:
* A FURTHER 375,000 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES WERE SOLD AT 68.0 CHFPER SHARE OUTSIDE STOCK EXCHANGE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, WHO COMMITTED THEMSELVES TO TAKEOVER OF SIX-MONTH DISPOSAL LOCK-OFF
* PLACEMENT OF A TOTAL OF 799 507 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES CORRESPONDS TO A TRANSACTION VOLUME OF 54.4 MILLION SWISS FRANCS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Four Republican senators say they "not ready to vote" for bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. financial regulators and lawmakers who appeared at a congressional hearing on Thursday generally agreed that the Volcker rule, which restricts banks' ability to make bets with their own money, needs to be reconsidered.