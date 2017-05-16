BRIEF-Triangle Capital invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group
* Triangle Capital Corporation invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group LLC
May 16 BASLER KANTONALBANK
* PRICE RANGE FOR PLACEMENT OF PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES AT CHF 66-72 APIECE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Triangle Capital Corporation invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group LLC
* General Electric Co - West Atlantic to lease four 737-800 Boeing converted freighters from GE Capital Aviation Services