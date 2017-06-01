June 1 BASLER AG:

* ACQUIRES MYCABLE GMBH

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE INFORMATION ON PURCHASE PRICE​

* ‍20 % OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN BASLER SHARES AND 80 % WILL BE PAID IN CASH​

* ‍HAS CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AND TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH CARSTENS-BEHRENS, FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF MYCABLE GMBH, AND ITS HOLDING COMPANY TECRAISE GMBH AS SELLER​