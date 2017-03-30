BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc :
* Bassett announces fiscal first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 sales $105.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.9 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 3.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bassett Furniture Industries Inc - "produced mixed results in an unpredictable sales environment during Q1 of 2017"
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018