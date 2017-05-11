Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private in $5 bln deal
June 20 Parexel International Corp said it would be taken private in a deal valued at about $5 billion, including debt, by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP.
May 11 BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 56.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES FOR 2016-2017 Source text: bit.ly/2q7aAJJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Parexel International Corp said it would be taken private in a deal valued at about $5 billion, including debt, by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP.
ZURICH, June 20 A drug developed by Novartis to treat vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.