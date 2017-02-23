Feb 23 British American Tobacco Plc:
* Preliminary announcement for the year ended 31 December
2016
* FY revenue 14,751 mln stg vs 14,008 mln stg year earlier
* FY adjusted profit from operations* 5,480 mln stg versus
5,197 mln stg year earlier
* FY group's cigarette market share1 in its key markets2
continued to grow very strongly, up 50 basis points (bps)
* FY group cigarette volume grew 0.2 pct to 665 billion
* FY total tobacco volume was 0.1 pct higher than 2015
* FY group revenue was up 12.6 pct at current rates
* FY adjusted diluted earnings per share, at current rates,
was up 18.8 pct at 247.5 pence
* Board has recommended a final dividend of 118.1p, to be
paid on 4 May 2017
* In 2016, group experienced significant hedge
ineffectiveness on its external swaps, driven by market
volatility following referendum regarding "Brexit"
* Are investigating, through external legal advisors,
allegations of misconduct and are liaising with serious fraud
office and other relevant authorities
