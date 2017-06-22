Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Bauhaus International Holdings :
* Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2017
* FY turnover of group dropped by about 13.7 pct to approximately HK$1,305.9 million
* FY net profit increased by about 22.7 pct to approximately HK$64.9 million
* Final dividend of HK7.5 cents per ordinary share was proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.